Hawar News Agency Plan – 30 October 2026

Hawar News Agency Plan – 30 October 2026
DAILY
30 October, 2026   02:00
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A lawyer stressed that continued delays in drafting the constitution weaken state institutions, erode public trust, and create obstacles to state stability and democracy. He attributed the delays to political disputes, a lack of trust between the parties, and the absence of national consensus on the form of the state and system of governance. (Photos and video attached.)

Members of the Jazira Union of Intellectuals – Girkê Legê Branch, Said Malla Youssef and Subhi Ahmed, stressed the importance of protecting the Kurdish language, affirming that preserving its presence in education and official institutions is a fundamental right of the Kurdish people. They emphasized that respecting linguistic and cultural diversity and recognizing the rights of all components are essential to coexistence and equality. (Photos and video attached.)

Syria’s vehicle replacement scheme, aimed at replacing old vehicles, has become a source of concern for taxi and truck owners amid uncertainty over financing mechanisms, rising installments and fees, and fears that private companies will take over the transport market, depriving thousands of drivers of their livelihoods.

Participants in the Kongra Star conference outlined the objectives behind holding these organizational conferences across the Jazira region and Kobani. They stressed that the new phase of building requires strengthening women’s organizational structures and empowering women to ensure their genuine participation in governing the country and safeguarding their rights. (Photos and video attached.)

Residents of ÇelAxa said that certain parties were seeking to destabilize the Jazira by spreading hatred and inciting tensions among its components. They stressed the importance of raising awareness, respecting diversity, and promoting the values of citizenship and national unity. (Photos and video attached.)

The olive harvest season has begun in Kobani, where farmers and olive mill owners reported that this year’s crop is significantly lower than last year’s. (Photos and video attached.)

ANHA

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