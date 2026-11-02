Hawar News Agency Plan – 2 November 2026

Hawar News Agency Plan – 2 November 2026
DAILY
2 November, 2026   02:00
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Displaced people at the Serê Kaniyê Camp continue to demand a safe return to their homes despite the destruction of their houses. They say deteriorating tents, rainfall and the lack of aid have worsened their humanitarian suffering. (Photos and video attached.)

A project to build 50 plastic greenhouses based on the Turkish model in Syria’s Tartous Governorate, under a grant provided to the Syrian Ministry of Agriculture, has raised questions and concerns among farmers, agricultural experts and economists about the feasibility of introducing this model into the protected agriculture sector and how it differs from locally adopted methods.

A politician said the Syrian transitional government’s response to attacks against Kurds in Girê Spî was not a sufficient deterrent. He warned that a recurrence of such incidents could derail the integration process and obstruct the return of displaced people. (Photos and video attached.)

Around 140 students continue to attend Tal Fuweidat School in the southern countryside of Tal Tamr despite the collapse of large sections of its building and the lack of basic supplies. Some parents refuse to send their children to school out of concern for their safety, amid calls to rehabilitate the school and provide a safe learning environment. (Photos and video attached.)

A cultural and sporting initiative that grew from small outings into group hikes is drawing attention to natural and archaeological sites in the countryside of Homs Governorate. Through activities combining walking, exploration, recreation and awareness of the region’s historical heritage, the initiative operates under the slogan “We Walk… We Discover… We Grow.”

Theatre artists participating in the fourth “Arîn Braids of Peace” Theatre Festival in Kobanê said they seek to use the stage as an eye and a mirror reflecting the reality of their society. (Photos and video attached.)

In protest against the Syrian transitional government’s Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research decision concerning Rojava University and Kobanê University, students at Rojava University will issue a statement to the public at 00:11 at the university building in Qamishlo. (Photos and video attached.)

ANHA

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