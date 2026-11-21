3 killed in separate incidents across Homs, Latakia and Deir ez-Zor Two Young men killed in landmine, war remnant explosions in Aleppo Countryside New Israeli incursion into Central Quneitra Countryside PUK, KDP hold meeting in Hawler Kurdish Women's Union Platform releases final statement of Sulaymaniyah meeting K. Star holds lecture on combating violence against women in Rmelan Israeli forces set up checkpoint, search passersby in Quneitra Rojava University Media students reaffirm commitment to rights, pride in degrees Man from Hasakah countryside killed by Turkish gendarmerie 6 people injured in shooting in Homs’ Karm al-Zaytoun neighborhood Kobani University Students and Professors: Kurdish is our fundamental principle Afrin families struggle to access their olive harvests High fuel prices leave families in Jazira without heating as winter approaches Hawar News Agency Plan for 21 November 2026