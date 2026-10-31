Hawar News Agency Plan – 31 October 2026

Students in Dêrik said they had studied and grown up in their mother tongue for many years, expressing their rejection of reducing Kurdish language instruction in schools to only a few lessons or imposing different curricula. They stressed their commitment to their right to receive education in their Kurdish language. (Photos and video attached.)

Hawar News Agency Plan – 31 October 2026
DAILY
31 October, 2026   02:00
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Ferhad Tilo, Secretary-General of the Kurdistan Liberal Party, said that building a democratic constitution in Syria must be preceded by steps to end the war, ensure the return of displaced people, and eliminate sectarian issues and inequality among peoples and beliefs. He also called for the formation of a council representing all components and beliefs, and for the unification of Kurdish parties into a political body capable of representing the Kurdish people. (Photos and video attached.)

Twelve years ago, the city of Kobanê suffered massive destruction at the hands of ISIS mercenaries. Today, the city has become internationally known as a symbol of resistance. Farhan Haji Issa said that Kobanê now faces a serious threat and therefore needs international support. (Photos attached.)

Amid deteriorating equipment and rising production costs, public bakeries in Hasakah are entering a new phase of rehabilitation. Five bakeries are being upgraded, and contracts have been signed to rehabilitate an additional 17 bakeries under the “Better Bread” programme. The initiative aims to improve bread quality, although challenges remain in achieving the desired results. (Photos and video attached.)

On the occasion of the World Kobanê Resistance Day, the Hasakah City Council will issue a statement to the public at 00:10. (Photos and video attached.)

The Women's Office of the Syrian Homeland Party will hold a workshop entitled “From Story to Decision: The Syrian Homeland Women's Forum” at Marbial Hall in Hasakah at 00:10. (Photos and video attached.)

ANHA

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