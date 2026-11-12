Hawar News Agency Plan – 12 November 2026

Hawar News Agency Plan – 12 November 2026
DAILY
12 November, 2026   02:00
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- Students in Qamishlo have called for the reversal of a decision limiting Kurdish language instruction to three lessons per week. They said: “We are not against education in other languages, but we demand that Kurdish be an official language and taught across all subjects in our schools.” (Photos and video attached.)

- Syrian researcher Tarek Wahba said Syria’s accession to the Mecca Alliance could pave the way for establishing a regional defence system. He noted that Syria’s potential involvement in Yemen is linked to domestic considerations as well as regional and international interests.

- Residents of Hasakah are struggling with rising prices of basic commodities and fuel, low wages and deteriorating public services, particularly as winter approaches and the need for heating diesel increases. They are calling for higher wages and the provision of heating fuel. (Photos and video attached.)

- Disputes over forugh (key money) and the automatic extension of old rental contracts have resurfaced in Syria, amid calls to amend the legislation governing relations between landlords and tenants. The Ministry of Justice has yet to issue a decision ending these contracts, while the committee tasked with examining the issue remains under close scrutiny from traders and property owners.

- Residents and motorcyclists in Hasakah have called for the regulation of motorcycle operations and the introduction of a mechanism to identify their riders, following complaints about their use in thefts and assaults. The Traffic Department said discussions on the matter were underway, but no official decision had been issued so far. (Photos and video attached.)

- Through a grassroots initiative and in cooperation with the municipality and the town council, residents of villages affiliated with Mustafawe village in the countryside of Girkê Legê are working to repair damaged roads and improve their condition. The initiative aims to ease transportation difficulties and address residents’ needs. (Photos and video attached.)

- The eighth group of displaced residents from Serêkaniyê will depart Washokani Camp for their areas of origin at 07:30. (Photos and video attached.)

- Ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, the Yazidi Women's Union in Rojava will hold a meeting at the Yazidi House in Tirbespiye at 11:00. (Photos and video attached.)

- The Culture and Arts Centre in Hasakah will organise a festival under the slogan “Culture Is the Cornerstone of Every Society” at its premises at 12:30. (Photos and video attached.)

- Residents and students in Hasakah will stage a mass march to protest the reduction in Kurdish language teaching hours and demand that Kurdish be recognised as an official language in the constitution. The march will set off from Al-Hamama Roundabout at 12:00. (Photos and video attached.)

- The Jazira Union of Intellectuals will organise a three-day fine arts exhibition featuring the pioneering artists of the Jazira region at the Reading Garden in Hasakah at 18:00. (Photos and video attached.)

ANHA

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