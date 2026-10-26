Hawar News Agency Plan – October 26, 2026

Hawar News Agency Plan – October 26, 2026
DAILY
26 October, 2026   02:00
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A member of the Hasakah Civil Peace Council called for rejecting hate speech and incitement and ending attempts to sow discord among the region’s communities. He stressed the importance of coexistence and dialogue in maintaining civil peace and stability. (Photos and video attached.)

Two politicians in Derik called for protecting the Kurdish language and guaranteeing the right to education in Kurdish. They stressed the need for political parties to unify their positions and coordinate efforts with intellectuals to safeguard the linguistic and cultural rights of the Kurdish people and work toward recognizing Kurdish as an official language in the Syrian constitution. (Photos and video attached.)

Sunflower farmers in Syria are facing growing hardship due to rising production, transportation and labor costs, as well as traders’ control over marketing mechanisms. Farmers are calling for direct market access and fair prices, while the crop’s projected production is estimated at around 5,130 tons.

ANHA

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