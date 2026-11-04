Hasakah students continue protests against reduction in Kurdish language

Students in the city of Hasakah continue to stage protests against a decision to reduce Kurdish language classes to just three per week, demanding that the decision be reconsidered and their right to education in their mother tongue be guaranteed. Meanwhile, the Internal Security Forces prevented protesters from reaching the governorate building.

Hasakah students continue protests against reduction in Kurdish language
Hasakah students continue protests against reduction in Kurdish language
Hasakah students continue protests against reduction in Kurdish language
Hasakah students continue protests against reduction in Kurdish language
Hasakah students continue protests against reduction in Kurdish language
Hasakah students continue protests against reduction in Kurdish language
Hasakah students continue protests against reduction in Kurdish language
Hasakah students continue protests against reduction in Kurdish language
Hasakah students continue protests against reduction in Kurdish language
Hasakah students continue protests against reduction in Kurdish language
Hasakah students continue protests against reduction in Kurdish language
NEWS
4 November, 2026   12:36
HASAKAH 
+

Students in Hasakah continue to hold large-scale demonstrations against decisions issued by educational authorities to reduce the number of hours allocated to Kurdish language education to just three classes per week. Protesters called for their legitimate right to learn in their mother tongue to be guaranteed.

Today, a large number of students took to the streets in Hasakah, marching from Al-Hamama Roundabout toward the Education Directorate building. Upon reaching the building, they voiced their rejection of changes to the Kurdish language curriculum and the reduction in class hours, chanting slogans including “We want our language” and “The Kurdish language is our language and our constitutional right.”

Participants also carried banners bearing Kurdish-language slogans, expressing their commitment to their language and their determination not to abandon it. They stressed that everyone in the world has the right to study their mother tongue.

During the demonstration, the protesting students called on the relevant authorities to immediately reconsider the decision and reject limiting Kurdish-language education to just three classes per week.

Through their demonstration and participation, the students also stressed the need for the Constitution to recognize the Kurdish language.

The students later attempted to march toward the governorate building, but the Internal Security Forces prevented them from reaching it.

A-H 

ANHA 


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