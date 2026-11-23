4 security personnel injured in Suwayda drone strike Israeli forces make incursions into Quneitra, Daraa countryside 2 injured in landmine explosion in Zirgan countryside Rojava University Women's Council: No integration without rights, identity Ocalan: Free politics, democratic law are key to advancing the process War remnants kill child in Daraa, damage property in Deir ez-Zor Body found inside 2 garbage bags in Raqqa countryside Syria’s path to permanent constitution: What needs to change? Displaced residents of Serekaniye in Newroz Camp await safe return Violence against women rooted in patriarchal mindsets, traditions Families face harsh winter without heating or basic necessities Hawar News Agency Plan – 23 November 2026 Landmine explosion injures tractor driver in Zarghan Countryside Kurds in Lebanon mark 48th anniversary of PKK