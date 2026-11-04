Seventh convoy of Serêkaniyê IDPs heads back to original areas

The return of displaced residents of Serêkaniyê to their home areas continues, as the seventh convoy departed from shelters in Hasakah as part of ongoing efforts to return displaced families to their villages and ensure their safe passage.

Seventh convoy of Serêkaniyê IDPs heads back to original areas
Seventh convoy of Serêkaniyê IDPs heads back to original areas
Seventh convoy of Serêkaniyê IDPs heads back to original areas
Seventh convoy of Serêkaniyê IDPs heads back to original areas
Seventh convoy of Serêkaniyê IDPs heads back to original areas
Seventh convoy of Serêkaniyê IDPs heads back to original areas
Seventh convoy of Serêkaniyê IDPs heads back to original areas
Seventh convoy of Serêkaniyê IDPs heads back to original areas
Seventh convoy of Serêkaniyê IDPs heads back to original areas
NEWS
4 November, 2026   11:54
HASAKAH 
+

The seventh convoy of displaced residents of Serêkaniyê living in shelters in Hasakah departed today, heading toward around 75 villages in the countryside of Serêkaniyê, Zerkan and Tel Tamr, as part of efforts to return displaced families to their areas and villages.

Around 370 families to return in seventh convoy

At a press conference, People's Assembly member Yasser Mansour said, “We hope the displaced residents will reach their city and villages safely. As parliamentarians, we have come to monitor and observe how the process is proceeding.”

He praised the efforts of the presidential team, Internal Security Forces and the organizations involved in the operation.

Mansour explained that the seventh convoy includes around 370 families, noting that the eighth convoy is scheduled to depart tomorrow, Thursday. He expressed hope that the pace of the convoys would accelerate to ensure that all displaced residents can return to their homes safely and with dignity.

847 families to return today and tomorrow

For his part, Mahmoud Khalil, Deputy Commander for Security Affairs of the Internal Security Forces in Hasakah Governorate, said that 847 displaced families would head to the countryside of Serêkaniyê, Zerkan and Tel Tamr today and tomorrow.

Khalil added that the ninth convoy would depart next week, with plans to send around 1,000 families. He stressed that efforts would continue to return all displaced residents to their homes and lands before the arrival of winter.

A-H 

ANHA 


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