 2 Defence Ministry personnel killed in Daraa countryside

Two members of the Ministry of Defence were killed in a landmine explosion in the Daraa countryside.

 2 Defence Ministry personnel killed in Daraa countryside
NEWS
4 November, 2026   13:27
 NEWS DESK
+

Two members of the Ministry of Defence were killed in a landmine explosion in the Daraa countryside, according to the ministry’s Media and Communications Department.

Local sources had earlier reported that four personnel were injured in the explosion, some of them seriously.

Tags:

Previous Article

Hasakah students continue protests against reduction in Kurdish language

Next Article

Several Students injured in stone-throwing attack on protest in Hasakah

Related News

Syrian parliament discusses new media law

Syrian parliament discusses new media law

4 November, 2026 - 15:02

Mines, lack of security delay return of IDPs convoys

Mines, lack of security delay return of IDPs convoys

5 November, 2026 - 13:04

Israeli military movements in Daraa, Quneitra countryside amid military exercises 

Israeli military movements in Daraa, Quneitra countrysi...

4 November, 2026 - 11:14

Residents of Girkê Legê: upholding coexistence, confronting discord is everyone's responsibility

Residents of Girkê Legê: upholding coexistence, confron...

6 November, 2026 - 06:30

Hasakah endowments integration to be gradual

Hasakah endowments integration to be gradual

4 November, 2026 - 14:10

Young man wounded in shooting in Akrama al-Jadida neighborhood of Homs

Young man wounded in shooting in Akrama al-Jadida neigh...

4 November, 2026 - 22:39