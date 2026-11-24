Constitutions: Between adopting text, achieving popular consensus Protecting victims of violence: legal right, with justice beginning with prevention Hawar News Agency Plan for November 24, 2026 Landmine blast kills 22-year-old man in Hama Reuters: Washington explores training Syrian Forces in mine removal Netanyahu Rebuffs Eisenkot: Iranian danger is imminent Russian attack hits building close to presidential compound in Kyiv 4 security personnel injured in Suwayda drone strike Israeli forces make incursions into Quneitra, Daraa countryside 2 injured in landmine explosion in Zirgan countryside Rojava University Women's Council: No integration without rights, identity Ocalan: Free politics, democratic law are key to advancing the process War remnants kill child in Daraa, damage property in Deir ez-Zor Body found inside 2 garbage bags in Raqqa countryside