Girkê Legê, Çil Agha students demand right to education in mother tongue

Students in Girkê Legê and Çil Agha staged protest marches against the transitional government's decisions to reduce Kurdish language instruction in schools, reaffirming their right to receive education in their mother tongue and calling for guarantees to continue studying in Kurdish.

Girkê Legê, Çil Agha students demand right to education in mother tongue
Girkê Legê, Çil Agha students demand right to education in mother tongue
Girkê Legê, Çil Agha students demand right to education in mother tongue
Girkê Legê, Çil Agha students demand right to education in mother tongue
Girkê Legê, Çil Agha students demand right to education in mother tongue
Girkê Legê, Çil Agha students demand right to education in mother tongue
Girkê Legê, Çil Agha students demand right to education in mother tongue
NEWS
4 November, 2026   14:23
QAMISHLO 
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Students in Girkê Legê took to the streets today to protest the Ministry of Education's decision to limit Kurdish language instruction to just three classes per week. They called for all school subjects and curricula to be taught in their mother tongue and demanded guarantees of their right to continue receiving education in Kurdish.

The students stressed that reducing Kurdish language classes limits its presence in the education system and undermines younger generations' right to learn in their own language. They emphasized that language is not merely a school subject but an essential part of identity and culture.

The students marched along the city's main street, chanting slogans calling for an end to restrictions limiting Kurdish language instruction to a small number of weekly classes. They also demanded that Kurdish be taught at all educational levels.

Meanwhile, students in Çil Agha held a protest march along the main street, calling for their demands to receive education in their mother tongue to be respected. They stressed that education in one's mother tongue is a fundamental right.

A-H 

ANHA 

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