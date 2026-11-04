Hasakah endowments integration to be gradual

A meeting was held in the town of Girkê Legê to discuss arrangements for integrating the endowments of Hasakah Governorate into Syria’s endowments system. The meeting was attended by a large number of sheikhs, imams and preachers, who emphasised that the integration process would take place gradually.

Hasakah endowments integration to be gradual
Hasakah endowments integration to be gradual
Hasakah endowments integration to be gradual
Hasakah endowments integration to be gradual
Hasakah endowments integration to be gradual
NEWS
4 November, 2026   14:10
QAMISHLO
+

Under the auspices of the Hasakah Endowments Directorate and the Dêrik Endowments Division, a meeting was held on Wednesday in the town of Girkê Legê, attended by a large gathering of sheikhs, imams and preachers. The meeting discussed arrangements for integrating the endowments of Hasakah Governorate into Syria’s endowments system, as well as clarifying the nature of the next phase and the procedures involved in the integration.

Before the meeting began, Al-Fatiha was recited in memory of the martyrs. This was followed by an address from Sheikh Mazen Harouni, Director of Hasakah Governorate’s Endowments Directorate, who stressed the importance of preserving brotherhood and coexistence among the region’s components. He noted that the people of the Jazira region had lived together in a spirit of brotherhood and mutual affection despite the attacks launched by ISIS, and that bonds of solidarity and friendship among the different communities had endured.

Harouni explained that certain parties were seeking to sow discord and divisions, even among Muslims. He stressed the need for solidarity and unity in confronting all attempts to stir discord, emphasising that Islam is a religion of love, tolerance and cooperation. He also underlined the importance of Syria serving as a home for all the communities and religions within the country.

Regarding the integration process, Harouni explained that the Democratic Islam Conference would continue its work as a scientific and research institution, while matters concerning endowments, mosques, imams and preachers would fall under the relevant authorities within the structure of the Syrian Endowments Directorate.

He noted that the integration process would begin in earnest and proceed gradually, while maintaining existing operations and allowing all employees to remain in their current positions and continue carrying out their duties without any changes to the nature of their work.

ANHA


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