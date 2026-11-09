Death of 3 children in landmine explosion west of Palmyra

Three children lost their lives due to the explosion of a landmine from the remnants of war while they were herding sheep in the Al-Dawa area west of Palmyra in the Homs countryside.

Death of 3 children in landmine explosion west of Palmyra
NEWS
9 November, 2026   18:59
NEWS DESK
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Three children lost their lives due to the explosion of a landmine from the remnants of war in the Al-Dawa area, west of the city of Palmyra in the Homs countryside, while they were herding sheep.

The explosion injured the children with shrapnel that claimed their lives, in an incident that highlights the dangers of landmines and unexploded ordnance that continue to threaten the lives of civilians in several areas of Syria.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights documented the killing of 287 people since the beginning of 2026 due to the explosion of war remnants and munitions, including 155 men, 119 children, and 13 women. It also documented the injury of 465 people during the same period, including 259 men, 188 children, and 18 women.

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