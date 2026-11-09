Intensive Israeli UAVs flights over skies of Quneitra-Daraa

The skies over Quneitra and Daraa witnessed intensive flights of Israeli reconnaissance aircraft and helicopters.

Intensive Israeli UAVs flights over skies of Quneitra-Daraa
NEWS
9 November, 2026   19:59
NEWS DESK
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The skies over the city of Al-Salam in the Quneitra countryside witnessed intensive flights of reconnaissance drones today, coinciding with the sighting of helicopter flights likely belonging to Israeli forces over the skies of the cities of Nawa and Busra al-Harir and the Al-Lajat area in the western Daraa countryside.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported monitoring these aerial movements, which included various areas in southern Syria, amid the continued Israeli aerial activity in the airspace of Quneitra and Daraa provinces.

ANHA

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