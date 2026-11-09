6 dead and 12 injured in explosion at steel factory in western Turkey

6 people were killed and 12 others were injured due to an explosion in a steel factory near Izmir in western Turkey, while search operations continue for ten missing individuals under the rubble.

6 dead and 12 injured in explosion at steel factory in western Turkey
NEWS
9 November, 2026   17:52
NEWS DESK
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Six people were killed and around 12 others were injured today due to an explosion that occurred in an iron and steel factory in the Aliağa district, about 60 kilometers north of the city of Izmir, western Turkey. Rescue teams continue their search operations for about ten people believed to be trapped under the rubble, according to the Izmir Governor's Office.

The governor's office explained in a statement that the explosion occurred around noon local time inside the "Habash Demir Celik" factory, causing a fire to break out within the facility, which necessitated the intervention of firefighting, rescue, and ambulance teams.

Preliminary results indicate that the explosion occurred due to a crane falling inside a large industrial furnace used for melting and pouring liquid steel, while the final causes of the incident have not yet been determined.

The mayor of Izmir, Cemil Tugay, said in a post on the "X" platform that rescue teams continue to work on removing the collapsed platform and debris, noting that the injured and victims were factory workers.

He added that initial information indicated a large number of casualties and injuries, explaining that the final toll would become clear as the debris removal operations progressed.

Rescue teams continue search operations at the site amid fears of a rising death toll, with the belief that around ten people are trapped under the rubble.

ANHA

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