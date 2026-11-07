New Israeli checkpoint searches passersby in Quneitra countryside

Israeli forces have once again set up a checkpoint at the al-Kasarat junction toward the town of Jubata al-Khashab in the Quneitra countryside, stopping and searching pedestrians and vehicles, amid continued military movements and incursions across various areas of southern Syria.

New Israeli checkpoint searches passersby in Quneitra countryside
NEWS
7 November, 2026   11:43
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Local sources reported today that Israeli forces established a military checkpoint at the al-Kasarat junction, heading toward the town of Jubata al-Khashab in the northern Quneitra countryside, where they stopped and searched pedestrians and vehicles.

The development comes amid continued Israeli military movements inside Syrian territory, particularly in the governorates of Quneitra and Daraa. Various areas of southern Syria have witnessed ground incursions and military vehicle movements in recent hours, in addition to artillery shelling targeting agricultural areas.

In the western Daraa countryside yesterday, an Israeli military force consisting of five vehicles advanced from the Al-Jazeera barracks toward the village of Maariya. The force deployed on the outskirts of the village, facing the village of Kuya, for approximately half an hour before withdrawing toward the barracks. Meanwhile, an Israeli drone was seen flying over the village of Jamla.

In the Quneitra countryside, a force consisting of three military vehicles and a bulldozer advanced from the Abu Ghaithar gate toward the interior of Wadi al-Raqqad. The force blocked a secondary road leading to the valley with an earthen barrier before withdrawing from the area.

A-H

ANHA

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