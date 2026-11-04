Young man wounded in shooting in Akrama al-Jadida neighborhood of Homs

A young man sustained serious injuries after being shot by individuals on a motorcycle in the Akrama al-Jadida neighborhood of Homs.

Young man wounded in shooting in Akrama al-Jadida neighborhood of Homs
NEWS
4 November, 2026   22:39
NEWS DESK
+

Today, a young man named Hayyan Wassouf sustained serious injuries after being shot by two individuals riding a motorcycle near the "Beit al-Yasmine" restaurant in the Akrama al-Jadida neighborhood of Homs.

According to available information, the assailants opened fire on the young man before fleeing the scene. The victim was transported to a hospital in the city, where he is currently in the intensive care unit in critical condition.

Reports indicate that the motorcycle a black model remained at the scene, where a security patrol subsequently arrived. The circumstances surrounding the shooting and the motives behind it remain unclear at this time.

ANHA

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