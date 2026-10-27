Hawar News Agency Plan – 27 October 2026

Hawar News Agency Plan – 27 October 2026
DAILY
27 October, 2026   02:00
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Farmers in the Kobani countryside have been unable to cultivate their land so far due to rising diesel prices and delays in distributing their agricultural fuel allocations. They called on the relevant authorities to reduce production costs as the planting season begins and provide support to the agricultural sector. (Photos and video attached.)

Israeli movements in southern Syria have evolved into a military expansion, with reports documenting the establishment of nine bases and seven military sites, more than 3,360 ground operations, and the arrest of 310 people. Israel has established direct control over approximately 400 square kilometers, while 69 deaths have been documented under Syria’s new administration.

After spending years in a tent at Newroz Camp, two displaced women are preparing to set up another tent on their land in their village in Serê Kaniyê. They carry with them the pain of seven years of displacement and hopes of returning home, despite the challenges that continue to stand in the way of stability. (Photos and video attached.)

Maintenance work continues at the Alouk Water Station in Serê Kaniyê, including repairs to faults and leaks in the main water transmission pipeline and the replacement of several valves at the Al-Himma pumping station. The work aims to improve water pumping efficiency and reduce water waste. Water pumping has been temporarily suspended for five days during the maintenance work. (Photos and video attached.)

A meeting on the Kurdish language and the need to enshrine it in Syria’s constitution will be held in Hasakah at the Democratic Union Party (PYD) office in the Khababa neighborhood at 10:00 a.m.

Popular initiatives in Qamishlo, Tirbespiye and Girkê Legê will issue public statements condemning the attacks on Kurdish families in the city of Girê Spî at 11:00 a.m. (Photos and video attached.)

ANHA

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