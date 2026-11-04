Al-Sharaa meets with Saudi Crown Prince to discuss bilateral relations

In Riyadh, Al-Sharaa and the Saudi Crown Prince discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation, as well as regional and international developments and issues concerning security and stability.

Al-Sharaa meets with Saudi Crown Prince to discuss bilateral relations
NEWS
4 November, 2026   17:49
NEWS DESK
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Today, President Ahmed Al-Sharaa met with the Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in the capital, Riyadh. The meeting focused on bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries, as well as regional and international developments.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that the meeting took place at Al-Yamamah Palace, attended by several ministers and senior officials from both sides. Discussions covered ways to develop relations and strengthen cooperation across various sectors, in addition to an exchange of views on issues of common interest and the importance of bolstering security and stability in the region.

Al-Sharaa had arrived in Riyadh earlier today, leading a high-level Syrian delegation that included the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Defense, Finance, and Industry and Internal Trade, as well as the head of the General Intelligence Directorate.

ANHA

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