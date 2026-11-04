Troublemakers attack ISF's checkpoint in Hasakah countryside

A group of troublemakers attacked an Internal Security Forces checkpoint at the junction of Om Qaseer village on the southern Tal Tamr road in the western Hasakah countryside.

Troublemakers attack ISF's checkpoint in Hasakah countryside
NEWS
4 November, 2026   17:26
HASAKAH
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An Internal Security Forces checkpoint at the junction of Om Qaseer village, on the southern Tal Tamr road in the western Hasakah countryside, came under attack by a group of troublemakers.

The targeted checkpoint is located at the junction of Om Qaseer village on the southern road leading to the city of Tal Tamr. It falls administratively under Hasakah and is around five kilometres from the city centre.

ANHA


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