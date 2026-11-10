ANHA agency– November 11, 2026 Israeli shelling targets outskirts of Beit Jinn town in Damascus countryside Israeli military activity escalates in Daraa Countryside 4 killed by Israeli Fire in Gaza Energy agency: world faces largest energy crisis in history Rubio: No current need for large-scale military operations against Iran Dozens of female students suffer breathing difficulties after chlorine leak in Iraq’s 1 Sara Org calls for accountability for femicide Turkish Parliament speaker meets with political parties 370 displaced families to return on Thursday Students in Derik and Rimelan vow to continue protests Qamishlo Students protest reduction in Kurdish language lessons Calm returns to Wadi Barada following yesterday’s clashes Kurdish researcher warns unilateral government threatens Kurdistan Region