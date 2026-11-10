4 killed by Israeli Fire in Gaza

Four people, including a 13-year-old boy and his father, have been killed in Israeli airstrikes and gunfire in Gaza.

4 killed by Israeli Fire in Gaza
WORLD-Middle East
10 November, 2026   21:38
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Four people, including a 13-year-old boy and his father, were killed today by Israeli airstrikes and gunfire in various parts of the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian health officials and medics.

Medics reported that Fadi Rajab and his son, Abu Bakr, were killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted the roof of a shelter for displaced persons in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City. Health officials added that a third person was killed in an airstrike targeting the vicinity of a school in the city’s Daraj neighborhood.

For its part, the Israeli military stated that it had targeted militants in both areas, without providing further details.

In the southern Gaza Strip, medics reported that one person was shot and killed by Israeli forces in the city of Khan Yunis, bringing the total number of Palestinians killed today to at least four. There has been no comment from Israel regarding this incident.

According to health officials in Gaza, at least 1,600 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since a ceasefire agreement came into effect. Meanwhile, Israel reports that four of its soldiers have been killed during the same period.

ANHA

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