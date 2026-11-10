Israeli military activity escalates in Daraa Countryside

An Israeli patrol consisting of three military vehicles advanced into Wadi al-Raqad in the western Daraa countryside and raided a house, coinciding with drone flights over the area and the monitoring of military movements near the border.

Israeli military activity escalates in Daraa Countryside
NEWS
10 November, 2026   22:07
NEWS DESK
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An Israeli military patrol consisting of three military vehicles advanced into the Wadi al-Raqad area in the western Daraa countryside today and raided a house in the area.

The incursion coincided with a drone flying over the area, amid reports of heavy military vehicles moving within the border strip, in a development reflecting the continued Israeli military activity in the western Daraa countryside.

In a related development, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported earlier today that Israeli forces had established a temporary checkpoint on the outskirts of the village of Taranja in the Quneitra countryside, where passersby were subjected to searches. No information has been reported regarding any arrests among civilians.

ANHA

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