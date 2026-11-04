Rojava support front visits Rojava representation office in S. Kurdistan

Today, the Rojava Representation Office in Southern Kurdistan received a delegation from the "Rojava Support Front" a group comprising various Kurdish political activists, writers, and journalists based in the Kurdistan Region.

Rojava support front visits Rojava representation office in S. Kurdistan
NEWS
4 November, 2026   22:13
NEWS DESK
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During the meeting, Reyhan Loqo, the representative of Rojava in Southern Kurdistan, provided a detailed briefing on the latest political developments in Rojava. She discussed the current phase, specifically the processes of integration and dialogue, as well as the political challenges facing the region.

She emphasized the significance and sensitivity of the current period, noting that the situation in Rojava demands responsible stances and both political and popular solidarity. She further stressed the need to strengthen Kurdish unity and intensify joint efforts to safeguard the gains achieved through the sacrifices and struggle of the people of Rojava.

Additionally, she highlighted the vital role played by political, cultural, and media figures and forces within the Kurdistan Region. She underscored the importance of their continued support for Rojava and the need to foster stronger relations and communication among various Kurdish parties, all of which contributes to supporting the aspirations of the Kurdish people and ensuring a future defined by peace, stability, and the realization of legitimate rights.

For their part, the members of the delegation reaffirmed their steadfast support for Rojava, emphasizing the importance of maintaining solidarity and continuing joint action during this pivotal juncture. The "Support Front for Rojava" serves as a broad political framework comprising figures and activists from various political parties across the Kurdistan region. Since 2018, it has consistently maintained a stance in support of the policies and resistance of Rojava.

This visit is part of an effort to strengthen communication and coordination, and to exchange perspectives regarding political developments in Rojava and ways to support the region.

ANHA

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