Roj News Agency: PUK votes to withdraw from Kurdistan Region Government

A source cited by Roj News Agency revealed that the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) Leadership Council had decided by majority vote to withdraw from the Kurdistan Region Government and refuse to recognise parliament.

Roj News Agency: PUK votes to withdraw from Kurdistan Region Government
NEWS
5 November, 2026   20:41
NEWS DESK
+

According to Roj News Agency, a meeting was held this evening with the participation of members of the PUK government team.

The source told Roj News that party leader Bafel Talabani took a firm stance during the meeting, noting that the decision to withdraw from the government and refuse to recognise parliament had secured a majority of votes.

The source added that Bafel Talabani is expected to issue an official statement this evening outlining the meeting's outcomes, the party's decision and its position on the next phase.

a.k

ANHA

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