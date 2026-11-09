Two children injured by war remnants in Tal Tamr

Two brothers were injured when an explosive remnant of war detonated in the village of al-Rakba in the southern countryside of Tal Tamr.

Two children injured by war remnants in Tal Tamr
NEWS
9 November, 2026   20:26
NEWS DESK
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In another incident highlighting the ongoing threat posed by explosive remnants of war to civilian lives, two brothers from the village of al-Rakba in the southern countryside of Tal Tamr sustained shrapnel injuries to their heads, eyes and various parts of their bodies when an explosive remnant of war detonated.

According to our correspondent in Tal Tamr, the two children were identified as 14-year-old Yusuf Fawaz Arib and his 13-year-old brother, Musa Fawaz Arib. Both were injured in the explosion, sustaining injuries mainly to their heads and eyes, as well as shrapnel wounds to other parts of their bodies.

Following the incident, the two children were taken to the medical centre in Tal Tamr, where they received first aid before being transferred to hospitals in Hasakah to continue treatment and receive the necessary medical care.

ANHA

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