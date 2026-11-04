Several Students injured in stone-throwing attack on protest in Hasakah

Several students were injured today after a student demonstration in the city of Hasakah was attacked with stones by a group of troublemakers and individuals causing unrest, as protesters marched from Hamama Roundabout toward the Education Directorate and the Governorate building.

Several Students injured in stone-throwing attack on protest in Hasakah
Several Students injured in stone-throwing attack on protest in Hasakah
Several Students injured in stone-throwing attack on protest in Hasakah
Several Students injured in stone-throwing attack on protest in Hasakah
Several Students injured in stone-throwing attack on protest in Hasakah
NEWS
4 November, 2026   13:29
HASAKAH 
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Students taking part in the demonstration came under attack by individuals reportedly arriving from the neighborhoods of Ghweiran and Nashwa as they marched from Hamama Roundabout toward the Education Directorate and then the Governorate building.

According to reports, several students sustained injuries after being pelted with stones.

The group also attempted to attack media crews covering the developments.

Earlier today, large numbers of students took part in a demonstration organized in Hasakah, marching from Hamama Roundabout to the Education Directorate building. Upon reaching the directorate, they expressed their rejection of changes to the Kurdish language curriculum and the reduction of Kurdish language classes. Protesters chanted slogans including "We Want Our Language" and "The Kurdish Language Is Our Language and Our Constitutional Right."

A-H

ANHA


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