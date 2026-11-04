Hasakah students attacked with stones, but remain firm in their demands

Students who were attacked in the city of Hasakah reaffirmed their right to receive education in their mother tongue and vowed not to abandon their demands, which they voiced during a peaceful protest outside the Governorate building.

Hasakah students attacked with stones, but remain firm in their demands
Hasakah students attacked with stones, but remain firm in their demands
Hasakah students attacked with stones, but remain firm in their demands
Hasakah students attacked with stones, but remain firm in their demands
NEWS
4 November, 2026   13:38
HASAKAH
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Student protesters in Hasakah were attacked with stones and knives, while gunfire was fired into the air to disperse their peaceful demonstration outside the Governorate building. Despite the incident, the students insisted on their demand to receive education in their mother tongue and said they would not back down.

Speaking to ANHA agency’s correspondent, the students said groups arriving from the Ghweiran neighborhood attacked them with stones and bladed weapons, while Internal Security Forces fired shots into the air to disperse them and prevent them from continuing their protest.

The students expressed frustration over being treated this way despite the peaceful nature of their demonstration, asking: "What have we done wrong to be suppressed and prevented from holding a peaceful protest simply because we are demanding our right to our language?"

The students stressed that their demonstration was intended to peacefully voice their language-related demands, affirming that such attacks would not deter them from continuing to demand their right to education in their mother tongue.

A-H 

ANHA 


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