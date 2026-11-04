Child killed, 14 injured in school landmine blast in Zerghan

Landmines and school damage threaten 200 students in Tel Tamr Hozan Karkondi: Kurdish ranks eighth worldwide with 918,123 words Hawar News Agency Plan – 6 November 2026 Syrian Presidential Adviser Mazloum Abdi visits condolence hall for Jawan Ibrahim Unknown assailants fire RPG at Security Forces Building in Maarrat al-Numan Roj News Agency: PUK votes to withdraw from Kurdistan Region Government Israeli incursion in Quneitra countryside; helicopters spotted over Daraa, rural Damascus Kongra Star in Tel Tamr condemns attack on Hasakah students Student protests in Girkê Legê, Rmelan demand education in Kurdish Language Mazloum Abdi offers condolences to Jwan Ibrahim's family Convoy of Serê Kaniyê IDPs returns to their areas Qamishlo students protest reduction in Kurdish lessons ISIS cell dismantled in Aleppo Syrian woman killed, child injured by Lebanese border guards