Child killed, 14 injured in school landmine blast in Zerghan

A child was killed and 14 others, including teachers, were injured following a landmine explosion inside the Al-Muhdatha School in the town of Zerghan, in Hasakah Governorate.

Child killed, 14 injured in school landmine blast in Zerghan
Child killed, 14 injured in school landmine blast in Zerghan
Child killed, 14 injured in school landmine blast in Zerghan
Child killed, 14 injured in school landmine blast in Zerghan
Child killed, 14 injured in school landmine blast in Zerghan
Child killed, 14 injured in school landmine blast in Zerghan
NEWS
4 November, 2026   21:30
NEWS DESK
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According to available information, the explosion occurred while children were playing, killing one child and injuring 14 others, including teachers. The injured were transferred to hospital for medical treatment.

No further details are currently available regarding the circumstances of the explosion or the condition of those injured.

ANHA


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