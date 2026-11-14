Israeli movements in rural Quneitra

The Quneitra and Daraa countrysides have witnessed simultaneous Israeli military incursions, involving the entry of vehicles into various villages and agricultural lands.

Israeli movements in rural Quneitra
NEWS
14 November, 2026   19:30
NEWS DESK
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An Israeli military patrol consisting of four vehicles entered agricultural lands on the outskirts of the town of Khan Arnabah, in the northern Quneitra countryside, today. Simultaneously, another force comprising six vehicles entered the village of al-Ajraf, located in the central part of the province.

These movements are part of a series of ongoing Israeli military incursions into southern Syria, which have affected various villages and agricultural lands.

Earlier today, five Israeli military vehicles entered the village of Maariya, in the western Daraa countryside, reaching the al-Sawan area before subsequently withdrawing from the vicinity.

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