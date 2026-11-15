Intellectuals in Kobanê: We do not accept limitation of education in Kurdish language

Intellectuals in the city of Kobani emphasized the necessity of protecting the right to education in the mother tongue for all components, announcing their firm rejection of any measures that limit education in Kurdish.

Intellectuals in Kobanê: We do not accept limitation of education in Kurdish language
NEWS
15 November, 2026   04:40
KOBANI
SLAVA OMAR
+

A number of intellectuals in the city of Kobani spoke to ANHA's agency about the decision to limit education in the Kurdish language to only three hours a week.

Mohammed Abdo Masi, a poet and member of the poetry and short story section at the "Baqi Khdo" Center for Culture and Art, pointed to linguistic and cultural diversity, saying: "Every society has its own language, and everyone should be able to live and learn in their mother tongue." "Just as each flower has its unique fragrance, each language adds a distinctive color to life; for a person grows and evolves through their language."

"Let us die for the sake of our language"

Mohammed Abdo pointed out that language forms the culture and identity of peoples, adding: "A person only dies once in their life; if we must die, let it be for the freedom of our language." "The Kurdish language was a long-awaited dream."

For his part, Haitham Muslim, a Kurdish language teacher, explained that education in the mother tongue has a profound impact on children's academic achievement.

Muslim pointed out that when they first started teaching the Kurdish language, their biggest dream was for their children to receive their education in their mother tongue, a dream that has indeed been realized

Muslim continued, saying: "But, after all these long years of education, we do not accept - in fact, we categorically reject - the decision of the Ministry of Education in the transitional government to limit the teaching of the Kurdish language to only three classes per week."

"No matter what happens, this is our language."

Muslim added: "No matter what happens, this is our language." Like all peoples and humans around the world, we also want to speak and study our language. So where is the problem in studying in our mother tongue?

At the end of his talk, teacher Haitham Muslim emphasized the importance of language for humanity, saying: "Every community should have the opportunity to study in its own language, and no language should ever be banned."

ANHA


Tags:

Previous Article

Delayed payments drive Hasakah farmers to sell their equipment, abandon agriculture

Next Article

Israeli movements in rural Quneitra

Related News

Rmelan, Girkê Legê students vow to protest until Kurdish education recognized

Rmelan, Girkê Legê students vow to protest until Kurdis...

12 November, 2026 - 14:13

Sixth Rojava Film Festival kicks off in Qamishlo

Sixth Rojava Film Festival kicks off in Qamishlo

13 November, 2026 - 20:19

SANA: US- French military delegations in Damascus to meet with Syrian officials

SANA: US- French military delegations in Damascus to me...

12 November, 2026 - 19:48

Hasakah Governor urges students to follow Higher Education admissions process

Hasakah Governor urges students to follow Higher Educat...

12 November, 2026 - 12:28

Several people injured over explosion in Jaramana, rural Damascus

Several people injured over explosion in Jaramana, rura...

14 November, 2026 - 20:52

Israeli military activity escalates in Daraa Countryside

Israeli military activity escalates in Daraa Countryside

10 November, 2026 - 22:07