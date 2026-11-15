Intellectuals in Kobanê: We do not accept limitation of education in Kurdish language Delayed payments drive Hasakah farmers to sell their equipment, abandon agriculture Hawar News Agency Plan 15 November 2026 At least 300 cases of poisoning in Serê Kaniyê; causes remain unknown Several people injured over explosion in Jaramana, rural Damascus Israeli movements in rural Quneitra Man killed, woman, child injured in landmine explosions in Deir ez-Zor -Raqqa Qamishlo vegetable, fruit market closes in protest over currency crisis 7 people killed in traffic accident on Kirkuk–Hawler road Insecurity claims 50 lives in Syria over 2 weeks Israeli force enters Jebata al-Khashab, arrests 2 men 3,569 employees await unpaid salaries in Hasakah Qamishlo residents struggle to afford heating fuel Garkê Legê and Rimelan Students vow to continue protests for Kurdish Education