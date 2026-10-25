Notables of Hamdoun al-Sharabin Tribe: Arabs, Kurds are one social fabric

Notables of the Hamdoun al-Sharabin tribe stressed that coexistence among Arabs, Kurds and Syriac-Assyrians in the Jazira represents a model of brotherly relations passed down through generations. They called for strengthening love and tolerance and standing united against attempts to sow division and discord.

Notables of Hamdoun al-Sharabin Tribe: Arabs, Kurds are one social fabric
NEWS
25 October, 2026   04:10
QAMISHLO
KENAN AL-SAYED – ROHAT KHALAF
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Amid attempts by those seeking to sow discord among the communities of the Jazira, elders of the Hamdoun al-Sharabin tribe in the city of Karki Laki stressed the deep fraternal and social ties between Arabs and Kurds.

In this context, Jumaa al-Hardan, an elder of the Hamdoun al-Sharabin tribe, said that relations between Arabs and Kurds were not new but rather an extension of a long history of coexistence passed down from fathers and grandfathers to their children.

Al-Hardan explained that Arabs and Kurds form a single social fabric, united by bonds of brotherhood, homeland, religion and history. He stressed that members of the two communities complement one another and cannot do without these relations, which have become firmly rooted through many years of coexistence.

He added that social ties between Arabs and Kurds were stronger than any attempt to sow discord between them. He stressed the need to preserve these relations and protect them against anything that could fuel strife or undermine social unity.

He noted that the current phase requires everyone to stand united and strengthen their sense of shared responsibility. He called on Arab and Kurdish tribal elders to fulfil their role in promoting love and tolerance and contributing to building Syria on the foundations of fraternity, mutual respect and acceptance of others.

Al-Hardan stressed that unity and solidarity among the region's residents are essential to maintaining social stability, noting that historical ties between the communities must remain stronger than any attempts to create divisions or tensions.

For his part, Khalaf al-Mohammed, an elder of the Hamdoun al-Sharabin tribe, stressed that Arabs, Kurds, Syriac-Assyrians and other communities in the region had lived together since the time of their fathers and grandfathers, bound by strong ties of brotherhood, neighbourliness, kinship and shared history.

Al-Mohammed said members of these communities had long shared various social occasions, both joyful and sorrowful, noting that relations among residents of villages and towns extended beyond ethnic affiliations and were based on human and social bonds.

He added that people in the region stood by one another under all circumstances and shared each other's joys and sorrows. This, he said, reflected the reality of the coexistence they had maintained across generations and demonstrated that their relations were not temporary but rather an extension of a long history of solidarity and cooperation.

Al-Mohammed stressed his rejection of any attempts to sow discord between Arabs and Kurds or damage the ties between them. He affirmed that the people of the region were brothers, neighbours and family, adding that preserving these bonds was a shared responsibility.

He called on members of all communities to uphold the spirit of brotherhood and understanding and not allow any party to exploit differences to create divisions among residents. He also stressed the importance of strengthening communication and social solidarity to preserve civil peace.

In conclusion, the two tribal elders stressed that Arab-Kurdish coexistence represents a deeply rooted social and historical legacy in the region. Preserving it, they said, requires solidarity among residents, tribal elders and community figures, as well as a united stand against all attempts to sow division among communities. They called for working together to promote love and tolerance and build a future marked by security, stability and fraternity among all Syrians.

a.k

ANHA


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