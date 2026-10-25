Lawyer stresses role of mother-tongue education in protecting identity

Kobani farmers unable to cultivate their land Hawar News Agency Plan – 27 October 2026 Jordanian army hits sites in southern Syria Residents of Jazira condemn attacks on Girê Spî's displaced people Over 100 Kurdish families safely evacuated from Girê Spî to Kobani Over 100 Kurdish families trapped in Girê Spî evacuated Three children injured in landmine explosion in rural Zerghan Car explosion on Damascus–Homs Highway PYD condemns attacks on returnees to Tal Abyad; calls for their protection Ilham Ahmed calls for end to attacks on returnees to Tal Abyad Tal Abyad IDPs Committee condemns attacks on returnees, demanding their protection Ilham Ahmed: Kurds in Syria approved their existence Washokani protests demand return convoys for all villages Girê Spî displaced attacked while returning home