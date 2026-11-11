IRGC shells villages in Eastern Kurdistan

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has targeted several border villages in Marivan County, Eastern Kurdistan, using suicide drones and mortar shells.

IRGC shells villages in Eastern Kurdistan
KURDISTAN
11 November, 2026   13:47
NEWSDESK
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Several border villages in Marivan County, western Iran, have come under intense bombardment by the IRGC, involving suicide drones and mortar shells, causing material damage across the area.

Sources told Roj News that the IRGC began shelling the villages of Qamishaleh, Haneh Sheylhan, and Gowlag, located within Marivan's administrative boundaries, at 7 a.m. today, adding that the attacks are still ongoing.

The sources added that the bombardment caused extensive damage to orchards, farmland, and the area's natural vegetation, as attacks on the targeted villages continue.

The attacks come amid repeated bombardments by the IRGC in the Marivan, Mount Shaho, and Dalahu areas in recent periods, raising concerns and anxiety among local residents.

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