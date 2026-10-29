Kongra Star holds organizational conference in Çil Axa; elects three new spokespersons

During its organizational conference held in the town of Çil Axa, Kongra Star reviewed its activities over the past two years. The conference focused on developing a plan to strengthen women’s organization, protect their hard-won gains, bolster their pioneering role in a new Syria, and revitalize communes, protection committees, and women-led economic projects. The proceedings concluded with the election of three new spokespersons.

Kongra Star holds organizational conference in Çil Axa; elects three new spokespersons
Kongra Star holds organizational conference in Çil Axa; elects three new spokespersons
Kongra Star holds organizational conference in Çil Axa; elects three new spokespersons
Kongra Star holds organizational conference in Çil Axa; elects three new spokespersons
Kongra Star holds organizational conference in Çil Axa; elects three new spokespersons
Kongra Star holds organizational conference in Çil Axa; elects three new spokespersons
Kongra Star holds organizational conference in Çil Axa; elects three new spokespersons
Kongra Star holds organizational conference in Çil Axa; elects three new spokespersons
Kongra Star holds organizational conference in Çil Axa; elects three new spokespersons
Kongra Star holds organizational conference in Çil Axa; elects three new spokespersons
Kongra Star holds organizational conference in Çil Axa; elects three new spokespersons
Kongra Star holds organizational conference in Çil Axa; elects three new spokespersons
Kongra Star holds organizational conference in Çil Axa; elects three new spokespersons
Kongra Star holds organizational conference in Çil Axa; elects three new spokespersons
Kongra Star holds organizational conference in Çil Axa; elects three new spokespersons
Kongra Star holds organizational conference in Çil Axa; elects three new spokespersons
Kongra Star holds organizational conference in Çil Axa; elects three new spokespersons
Kongra Star holds organizational conference in Çil Axa; elects three new spokespersons
Kongra Star holds organizational conference in Çil Axa; elects three new spokespersons
Kongra Star holds organizational conference in Çil Axa; elects three new spokespersons
Kongra Star holds organizational conference in Çil Axa; elects three new spokespersons
Kongra Star holds organizational conference in Çil Axa; elects three new spokespersons
Kongra Star holds organizational conference in Çil Axa; elects three new spokespersons
Kongra Star holds organizational conference in Çil Axa; elects three new spokespersons
Kongra Star holds organizational conference in Çil Axa; elects three new spokespersons
Kongra Star holds organizational conference in Çil Axa; elects three new spokespersons
Kongra Star holds organizational conference in Çil Axa; elects three new spokespersons
Kongra Star holds organizational conference in Çil Axa; elects three new spokespersons
Kongra Star holds organizational conference in Çil Axa; elects three new spokespersons
Kongra Star holds organizational conference in Çil Axa; elects three new spokespersons
Kongra Star holds organizational conference in Çil Axa; elects three new spokespersons
WOMAN
29 October, 2026   17:26
NEWS DESK
+

This morning, Kongra Star held its organizational conference in the town of Çil Axa, attended by its members and representatives from various women’s organizations and political parties. The event served to evaluate the organization’s work over the past two years, address shortcomings and their underlying causes, and establish an action plan to enhance the role of women in the coming period. The conference concluded with the election of three new spokespersons for the town.

The conference began with a minute of silence. Subsequently, Gulistan Kelo delivered a speech on behalf of the Kongra Star coordination, dedicating the conference to leader Abdullah Ocalan and all women.

She emphasized that the conference aims to reorganize operations to meet the demands of the current phase, safeguard the gains made by women and the legacy of the female martyrs, and strengthen women’s capacity to confront attempts to marginalize them or undermine their status in Syria.

"At this stage, more than ever, it is essential that we remain organized and capable of strengthening our role in a new Syria," she stated. "Through this conference, we will work to reorganize our ranks and address our shortcomings, in order to develop a plan that effectively tackles current challenges." The discussion highlighted the role played by Kongra Star over the 14 years of the revolution, emphasizing the necessity of preserving and defending the gains made by women, and continuing the struggle for their rights in the face of attempts to diminish their role.

Evaluating activities and addressing organizational priorities

The proceedings included a reading of directives from leader Abdullah Ocalan, which addressed the struggle of women and their political and social status; these were presented by Kongra Star member Najma Hassan.

Additionally, Maryam Khalaf, an administrator for Kongra Star in the town of Abrah, presented the annual report for the organization in Çil Axa (Jal Agha). The report reviewed the political and organizational situation, the activities organized in the town over the past year, and participation in events held in other cities.

Participants discussed the current state of organizational work, explored ways to address shortcomings from previous efforts, and examined the tasks required for the coming phase. Proposals included revitalizing communes and protection committees, establishing economic projects for women, and working toward solutions for issues affecting them.

Renewing operational mechanisms and strengthening women’s capabilities

Salamat Ramo, a member of the Kongra Star Training Committee, stated that holding this conference at this particular juncture is a vital step, especially given the challenges the region has faced over the past year, including attempts to undermine women’s organizations and cast doubt on their role.

She added that the conference reaffirms Kongra Star’s capacity to renew its organizational structure and confront efforts to weaken women’s resolve, noting that it serves as an opportunity for self-criticism and the reorganization of operational mechanisms.

Ramou emphasized that this review aims to strengthen women’s capabilities and enhance their role across various fields, enabling them to keep pace with developments and take on a pioneering role in the new Syria.

The conference concluded with elections for a new administration to oversee organizational work in Jal Agha, resulting in the election of three new spokeswomen for the city.

ANHA


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