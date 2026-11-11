K. Star calls for joint efforts to combat violence against women

Kongra Star affirmed that violence against women remains one of the most serious forms of injustice and a major challenge facing societies. It stressed that the issue does not concern women alone, but is a social and humanitarian matter that affects the dignity of society as a whole. The organization called on all segments of society, as well as human rights and women's organizations, to join forces to combat violence against women.

K. Star calls for joint efforts to combat violence against women
WOMAN
11 November, 2026   15:15
QAMISHLO
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Kongra Star in the city of Jal Agha issued a public statement ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, observed annually on November 25, under the slogan, “Unite to End Violence against Women; Women, Life, Freedom.”

The statement was delivered in front of al-Hussein Mosque in the Kemal Qersor Commune neighborhood, in the presence of members of civil and service institutions, as well as members of women's movements in the city.

Haifa al-Awwad, a member of Kongra Star, read the statement in Arabic. It included, “Violence against women remains one of the most serious forms of injustice and one of the major issues facing societies. It does not concern women alone, but is a social and humanitarian issue that affects the dignity of society as a whole.”

The statement continued, “On the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, we stand today to raise our voices against all forms of violence and prevailing injustice, whether physical, psychological or social. We affirm that women's freedom, rights and dignity are inherent natural rights that must not be violated.”

The statement added, “The inferior view of women and the marginalization of their value are beliefs that perpetuate violence, injustice and discrimination against both women and society. To confront this phenomenon, it is necessary to change this mindset and the beliefs that reinforce it through proper education and social organization, in order to build a culture that respects women and recognizes them as essential partners in building society.”

Kongra Star stressed in its statement that protecting women begins within the family, develops within society and is reinforced through the enactment of laws and legislation that protect them from all forms of violations and attempts to undermine their role and subject them to violence.

The statement called on all segments of society and human rights and humanitarian organizations to stand united against violence in all its forms, particularly violence against women, and not to remain silent in the face of violations against them. It stressed that violence is not an inevitable fate and that women refuse to compromise on their dignity, identity and lives, underscoring the need for collective efforts to build a free society governed by justice and equality.

The statement concluded with those in attendance chanting the slogan, “Women, Life, Freedom.”

ANHA


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