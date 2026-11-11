Iraqi authorities destroy 3 ISIS hideouts in Kirkuk

Iraqi authorities announced the destruction of three hideouts belonging to ISIS mercenaries in Kirkuk Governorate, and the seizure of weapons, ammunition, food supplies, and logistical materials used to support the group.

Iraqi authorities destroy 3 ISIS hideouts in Kirkuk
NEWS
11 November, 2026   13:15
NEWSDESK 
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The Iraqi Military Intelligence Directorate announced in a statement today that it had uncovered and destroyed three hideouts belonging to ISIS mercenaries in Kirkuk Governorate.

In its statement, the directorate said its units, represented by the Reconnaissance Battalion of the 8th Mechanized Infantry Division, carried out the operation based on accurate intelligence, followed by field reconnaissance and surveillance to identify the locations of the hideouts, which were used to provide logistical support and assistance to the group's members.

The operation resulted in the seizure of a Kalashnikov rifle, three magazines, 30 rounds of ammunition, food supplies, provisions, logistical necessities, and other equipment.

The directorate added that its engineering units handled and processed the seized materials in the field in accordance with approved procedures, noting that the operation was part of ongoing intelligence efforts to pursue ISIS cells.

According to the statement, the operation was carried out under the directives of Iraqi Defense Minister Nayef al-Shammari and Army Chief of Staff General Abdul Amir Rashid Yarallah, and under the supervision of Military Intelligence Director Lieutenant General Hassan Jawad al-Silawi.

A-H 

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