Seven months without pay for Alouk Water Station workers

Employees of the Alouk Water Station in the Serêkaniyê region say they have not received their salaries from the transitional government for more than seven months, despite submitting an official letter to the government five months ago regarding the matter.

Seven months without pay for Alouk Water Station workers
NEWS
11 November, 2026   12:55
HASAKAH 
+

The transitional government has failed to pay the salaries and dues of employees and technicians working at the Alouk Water Station in Serêkaniyê for more than seven months.

One of the station's employees told ANHA agency that they had not received their salaries since they began working at the station more than seven months ago, warning that the continued suspension of payments was threatening their livelihoods.

The station employs around 30 technical and administrative staff members under contract, including five permanent employees who receive their salaries monthly.

The source noted that the names of the station's employees were submitted to the transitional government more than five months ago, but no response to the official letter has been received to date.

Another source said the transitional government had not allocated a budget for the rehabilitation of Alouk Water Station, stressing that repair and restoration work relies entirely on funding from three international organizations: Mercy Corps, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

 A-H 

ANHA 

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