New convoy of Serêkaniyê IDPs sets out, calls to accelerate returns

A total of 363 displaced families from Serêkaniyê headed to their areas of origin today as part of a new return convoy, while the Serêkaniyê Displaced Persons Committee called for accelerating the return process and increasing both the number of convoys and the number of families taking part.

New convoy of Serêkaniyê IDPs sets out, calls to accelerate returns
New convoy of Serêkaniyê IDPs sets out, calls to accelerate returns
New convoy of Serêkaniyê IDPs sets out, calls to accelerate returns
New convoy of Serêkaniyê IDPs sets out, calls to accelerate returns
New convoy of Serêkaniyê IDPs sets out, calls to accelerate returns
NEWS
12 November, 2026   10:39
HASAKAH 
+

A new convoy of displaced residents from Serêkaniyê set out this morning from Washokani Camp in the northern Hasakah countryside, heading to their areas of origin in the countryside of Serêkaniyê, Tel Tamr and Zerkan.

The eighth convoy included 363 families, most of them from the villages of Manajir, al-Sawda, al-Safah and al-Arisha in the southeastern countryside of the city, as well as villages in the western countryside of Tel Tamr and the countryside of Zerkan.

The convoy was initially scheduled to include 370 families, but some had not completed the necessary logistical arrangements.

Around 4,500 displaced families from Serêkaniyê have so far returned to their areas of origin, while approximately 10,000 displaced people are still waiting to return to their homes and villages.

Zahra Sammo, an administrator at the Serêkaniyê Displaced Persons Committee, told ANHA agency that "the eighth convoy has set out for the countryside, but the number of families included in these convoys is very small."

She added, "We are doing our best to increase the number of families in each convoy. Conditions at the displacement centers are dire, despite the difficulties we face.”

She stressed that "we, at the Serêkaniyê Displaced Persons Committee, will stand by our displaced families. What we are calling for is the urgent return of displaced people and an increase in both the number of convoys and the number of families in each one, in order to accelerate the return process."

Sammo also noted that arrangements were underway to facilitate the return of displaced people to the city center, while convoys would also be departing from within the city toward their respective areas.

The seventh convoy had set out in two trips on November 4 and 5.

A-H 

ANHA 


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