Cost of living and service shortages worsen hardships for Hasakah residents Researcher: Syria’s joining of Mecca Alliance based on interests Qamishlo students call for official recognition of Kurdish Hawar News Agency Plan – 12 November 2026 Several killed and injured in collision on Damascus Airport Road Israeli artillery shelling targets outskirts of al-Manṭara Dam in rural Quneitra Protests in Qamishlo demand lower fuel prices, better availability Meeting between Kurtulmuş, DEM Party concludes Tal Tamr residents block M4 highway over fuel prices Mazloum Abdi discusses integration with Dêrik ISF 2 children injured in landmine explosion in Daraa K. Star calls for joint efforts to combat violence against women Damascus residents oppose plan to replace park with shopping centre IRGC shells villages in Eastern Kurdistan