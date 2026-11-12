Researcher: Syria’s joining of Mecca Alliance based on interests

Syrian researcher Tarek Wahbeh said Syria’s joining of the Mecca Alliance could pave the way for a regional defence system, noting that Syrian participation in Yemen would be shaped by domestic calculations and regional and international interests.

Researcher: Syria’s joining of Mecca Alliance based on interests
POLITICS
12 November, 2026   03:35
NEWS DESK
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Syrian international relations researcher Dr Tarek Wahbeh said Syria’s joining of the Mecca Alliance represents an opportunity to establish a regional security and defence system that protects the sovereignty of participating states. However, he noted that the current Syrian authorities are still working to build a new security structure and lay a solid foundation for establishing an army and police forces capable of safeguarding the country's sovereignty.

In an interview with our agency, ANHA, Wahbeh said Syria’s joining the alliance reminded him of the participation of Syrian forces in the international military coalition to liberate Kuwait during Hafez al-Assad’s rule. He explained that Damascus’s participation at the time was considered an attempt to settle scores with the Iraqi regime and improve its image before the international community, while simultaneously deepening its intervention in Lebanese affairs.

He added that a comparison between the two periods was not being suggested, but said Syria’s participation in a military alliance would have significant repercussions at both regional and international levels.

On the possibility of Syrian forces joining the war in Yemen against the Houthis, Wahbeh ruled out participation on the scale suggested by some, particularly reports about sending a military brigade comprising 30,000 soldiers. He said the Syrian leadership, in its current situation, was incapable of recruiting or equipping such a large number, given domestic security risks and the need to maintain various divisions, brigades, battalions and companies inside the country to rebuild trust between Syrian citizens and the current authorities.

He estimated that participation would be limited, at most, to 3,000 fighters, who could undertake field intelligence operations or provide combat support to Saudi or Yemeni forces.

He noted that the potential immediate repercussions of such participation could include the Houthis launching ballistic missiles towards Syria in response to its military intervention. However, he argued that Damascus’s participation within an international coalition endorsed by the United Nations would give it legal standing under international law and would not amount to the outbreak of a Syrian-Yemeni war.

Wahbeh stressed the importance of monitoring the US position on this participation, given Washington’s central role in the equation, noting that the United States had endorsed Syria’s involvement.

He added that the presence of Syrian forces could eventually serve as a deterrent and buffer force between rival parties if they reached a political settlement. However, the current situation involves military support for coalition forces aimed at halting the Houthis’ military expansion.

On the possibility of establishing a joint defence arrangement between Damascus and Riyadh, amid the absence of clear reciprocal commitments on whether Saudi Arabia would stand alongside Syria in confronting Israeli violations of its sovereignty, Wahbeh said joint defence between the two countries could potentially pave the way for future Saudi support in building the Syrian army and armed forces.

He explained that Saudi Arabia’s request could be linked to curbing Houthi expansion in areas bordering the kingdom or conducting military operations within the framework of the Yemen coalition, adding that this could be one of the factors explaining Syrias intervention in the war against the Houthis.

He noted that some view Syria’s participation as an attempt to retaliate against Iran for its military intervention in Syria by establishing a presence on the Yemeni front. However, he stressed the need to pay attention to Israeli violations of Syrian sovereignty, which, he said, were unfortunately taking place under US auspices and under security pretexts related to combating terrorism and reducing Turkey’s role in the Syrian military establishment.

Wahbeh concluded by saying that Syria’s decision to intervene in Yemeni affairs should not be viewed as a temporary move, but rather as part of a broader strategy. He pointed out that the new Syria was seeking to build a new network of interests to ensure a degree of political, economic and social stability through international relations based on mutual interests.

ANHA

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