Amuda students protest over Kurdish-language education

Students and their parents held a protest at Martyr Jihad Square in Amuda city, demanding guarantees of their right to education in Kurdish and rejecting the reduction in the number of Kurdish-language lessons.

Amuda students protest over Kurdish-language education
Amuda students protest over Kurdish-language education
Amuda students protest over Kurdish-language education
Amuda students protest over Kurdish-language education
NEWS
4 November, 2026   15:53
QAMISHLO
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The city of Amuda witnessed a protest on Wednesday at Martyr Jihad Square, attended by students and their parents, who called for their right to education in Kurdish and stressed the need to preserve their mother tongue and ensure future generations have the right to learn it.

The participants held banners expressing their attachment to their mother tongue and rejecting the reduction in Kurdish-language lessons by the Ministry of Education in the Syrian transitional government. They said the number of lessons allocated to Kurdish was insufficient for students to learn the language adequately and called for school curricula to be taught in Kurdish.

In a speech during the protest, Kurdish literature teacher Bashir Mulla Nawaf said the demand for Kurdish-language education came after great sacrifices had been made to preserve the language. He stressed the need for its recognition and for it to be enshrined in the Syrian Constitution as an official language, ensuring the rights of its speakers and future generations to learn in their mother tongue.

The protest concluded with chants of “No life without language”, reaffirming the participants’ commitment to their mother tongue and their continued demand for the right to learn it.

ANHA

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