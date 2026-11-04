Syrian parliament discusses new media law

The media committee within Syria’s parliament held discussions with representatives of government media institutions, including media, security and military departments, on standards and legislation governing media work, as part of efforts to identify requirements for drafting a new media law.

Syrian parliament discusses new media law
NEWS
4 November, 2026   15:02
NEWS DESK
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The media committee within Syria’s parliament, chaired by Muayyad Qablawi, held a meeting on Wednesday with representatives of several government institutions and departments, including security and military bodies.

The meeting was attended by the committee and the Government Media Directorate at the Ministry of Information, as well as the directors of media and communications departments at the ministries of Defence, Foreign Affairs and Interior.

According to the parliament’s website, "discussions focused on the standards and legislation governing media work. The committee outlined the criteria it uses to identify the media sector’s needs in drafting a new media law, while seeking to avoid conflicts between safeguarding national security and state institutions and the role of government media in achieving the required consistency and establishing shared visions for ministerial media."

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