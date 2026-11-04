Children injured in explosion at school in Zerghan

Several children were injured following the explosion of a piece of unexploded ordnance inside a school in the town of Zerghan.

Children injured in explosion at school in Zerghan
Children injured in explosion at school in Zerghan
Children injured in explosion at school in Zerghan
NEWS
4 November, 2026   17:05
NEWS DESK
+

Several children were injured following the explosion of a piece of unexploded ordnance inside a school in the town of Zerghan.

According to reports, the explosion occurred while the children were playing with the object. Several children sustained minor injuries, while one child suffered a severe injury to his foot and was subsequently transported to a hospital for medical treatment.

ANHA


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