2 children injured in landmine explosion in Daraa

Two children were injured in a landmine explosion in the Daraa countryside, in an incident that has once again highlighted the dangers posed by remnants of war, which continue to threaten civilian lives, particularly those of children, across the province.

2 children injured in landmine explosion in Daraa
NEWS
11 November, 2026   15:30
NEWS DESK
+

Two children were injured in an explosion involving a landmine left over from the war in the town of al-Naima in the Daraa countryside. They were taken to Daraa National Hospital for treatment, according to the Daraa Health Directorate.

Earlier, the Daraa 24 news website documented the deaths of nine children and injuries to three others across the province in October. The incidents were caused by explosions involving remnants of war, Jordanian airstrikes, gunfire and weapons-related accidents. Children accounted for 37.5% of the 24 deaths documented during the month.

Tags:

Previous Article

K. Star calls for joint efforts to combat violence against women

Next Article

Mazloum Abdi discusses integration with Dêrik ISF

Related News

Israeli military activity escalates in Daraa Countryside

Israeli military activity escalates in Daraa Countryside

10 November, 2026 - 22:07

Landmines injure 5 people, kill 2 security personnel in Syria

Landmines injure 5 people, kill 2 security personnel in...

7 November, 2026 - 15:37

Dozens of female students suffer breathing difficulties after chlorine leak in Iraq’s 1

Dozens of female students suffer breathing difficulties...

10 November, 2026 - 16:37

New Israeli checkpoint searches passersby in Quneitra countryside

New Israeli checkpoint searches passersby in Quneitra c...

7 November, 2026 - 11:43

PYD Council member: moving location of leader Ocalan is not enough; laws need to be changed

PYD Council member: moving location of leader Ocalan is...

10 November, 2026 - 02:40

Heating diesel priced at 115 S.P per liter

Heating diesel priced at 115 S.P per liter

9 November, 2026 - 15:38