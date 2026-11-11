Mazloum Abdi discusses integration with Dêrik ISF

Presidential adviser Mazloum Abdi discussed integration mechanisms and related developments with the Internal Security Forces in Dêrik, emphasizing their role in protecting residents, maintaining security and stability, strengthening civil peace, and ensuring the safety of all components in the region.

Mazloum Abdi discusses integration with Dêrik ISF
Mazloum Abdi discusses integration with Dêrik ISF
Mazloum Abdi discusses integration with Dêrik ISF
Mazloum Abdi discusses integration with Dêrik ISF
Mazloum Abdi discusses integration with Dêrik ISF
NEWS
11 November, 2026   15:42
NEWS DESK
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Presidential adviser Mazloum Abdi met today with the Internal Security Forces in the city of Dêrik to discuss integration mechanisms and related developments.

The meeting emphasized the role of the Internal Security Forces in protecting residents, maintaining security and stability, strengthening civil peace, and ensuring the safety of all communities in the region.


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