UN calls for emergency winter aid for 4 countries; Syria

Around 9 million people in Syria, Lebanon, Afghanistan and Ukraine face the risk of worsening humanitarian conditions as winter approaches, amid fuel shortages and rising food and energy prices. In response, the United Nations has launched a $50 million appeal to provide emergency winter assistance.

UN calls for emergency winter aid for 4 countries; Syria
NEWS
30 October, 2026   15:52
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The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) announced on Friday that millions of people in four countries affected by conflict and humanitarian crises need additional support to cope with the extreme cold expected this coming winter. It warned of growing risks to the lives of displaced people and the most vulnerable groups.

The Geneva-based agency said it aims to raise at least $50 million to provide winter assistance, around $3 million more than it raised last year, amid rapidly rising energy and food prices and acute shortages of fuel for heating and cooking.

Dominique Hyde, UNHCR’s Director of External Relations, warned of dwindling resources and rising costs, noting that millions of people risk exposure to harsh weather conditions without access to basic protection. She stressed the need for urgent humanitarian intervention.

Worsening humanitarian crises in the four countries

In Syria, UNHCR noted that the return of millions of refugees following the ousting of the Baath regime has not brought an end to their suffering. Many returnees still lack adequate shelter, clothing and heating, amid limited funding to meet their basic needs.

In Lebanon, around 300,000 people are expected to need winter assistance. However, funding shortages will prevent UNHCR from reaching more than half of those in need.

In Afghanistan, around 4 million people returned from Pakistan and Iran between January and July 2026, facing difficult living conditions and limited resources that hinder their ability to re-establish their lives.

In Ukraine, residents are preparing for their fifth winter since the outbreak of the war with Russia, with temperatures expected to drop below minus 20 degrees Celsius. Continued attacks and power outages are making it increasingly difficult to secure heating and other essential services.

Funding crisis threatens humanitarian response

UNHCR’s warnings come as UN data show that the number of people forcibly displaced worldwide reached approximately 117.8 million by the end of 2025, compared with 123.2 million in 2024.

As humanitarian needs continue to grow, UNHCR is facing a funding crisis that has forced it to reduce its workforce and humanitarian programmes. The organization had requested $8.5 billion to fund its operations in 2026, but had received only around $3 billion as of October 9.

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