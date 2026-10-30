Child killed, 9 people injured by landmines in Tel Tamr, Manbij

A child was killed and nine people were injured in two separate landmine explosions in the countrysides of Tel Tamr and Manbij.

Child killed, 9 people injured by landmines in Tel Tamr, Manbij
NEWS
30 October, 2026   11:47
NEWSDESK 
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A child was killed and nine people, including two children, were injured in two separate landmine explosions in the countrysides of Tel Tamr and Manbij, as casualties from landmines and remnants of war continue to be reported.

In the western countryside of Tel Tamr, 14-year-old Yusuf Taha Ibrahim was killed when a landmine exploded near the silos in the village of Um al-Keif. Two other children, 14-year-old Shaker Qasim Ibrahim and 12-year-old Mohammed Qasim Ibrahim, sustained shrapnel injuries to various parts of their bodies.

In the village of Shash al-Bubna in the countryside of Manbij, east of Aleppo, seven people sustained injuries of varying severity when a landmine left over from the war exploded beneath the vehicle they were travelling in after it entered a minefield, according to local sources.

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