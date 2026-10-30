Human remains found in Serê Kaniyê countryside

Residents of al-Arisha village in the countryside of Serê Kaniyê found human remains near the village following the recession of floodwaters caused by heavy rainfall in the area.

Human remains found in Serê Kaniyê countryside
Human remains found in Serê Kaniyê countryside
Human remains found in Serê Kaniyê countryside
Human remains found in Serê Kaniyê countryside
NEWS
30 October, 2026   16:12
NEWS DESK
+

Residents of al-Arisha village in the countryside of Serê Kaniyê found human remains near the village on Friday, after floodwaters caused by heavy rainfall in the area receded.

The identity of the person, how long they had been dead and the circumstances surrounding the presence of the remains at the site remain unknown.

ANHA

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