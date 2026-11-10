Turkish Parliament speaker meets with political parties

The speaker of the Turkish Parliament is holding a series of meetings with parliamentary party groups to discuss the establishment of a “Monitoring Committee.” The meetings include the Republican People’s Party (CHP) and the New Path Party today; the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) and the Justice and Development Party (AKP) today and tomorrow; and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) on November 12. The committee is expected to be formally announced after the meetings conclude.

Turkish Parliament speaker meets with political parties
NEWS
10 November, 2026   14:44
NEWS DESK
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Numan Kurtulmuş, speaker of Turkey’s Grand National Assembly (Parliament), began a series of visits today to parliamentary party groups to discuss the establishment of a “Monitoring Committee.”

According to the schedule, Kurtulmuş is meeting with the Republican People’s Party (CHP) group today at 2:00 p.m., followed by a visit to the New Path Party (Yeni Yol) group at 3:00 p.m. He will continue his tour tomorrow with visits to the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) group at 1:30 p.m. and the Justice and Development Party (AKP) group.

According to sources within the DEM Party, the speaker will continue his tour with a visit to the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) on November 12.

The Parliamentary Monitoring Committee is expected to begin its work after its framework law is drafted based on the outcomes of these meetings. Its formation will be officially announced once Kurtulmuş concludes his meetings with the political parties.

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