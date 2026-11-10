370 displaced families to return on Thursday

Around 370 families displaced from Serê Kaniyê (Ras al-Ayn) are preparing to leave displacement camps on Thursday morning and return to their areas in the countryside of Ras al-Ayn, Tal Tamr, and Zirgan, according to the Displaced Persons Committee.

370 displaced families to return on Thursday
NEWS
10 November, 2026   13:43
HASAKAH
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A new convoy of people displaced from Serê Kaniyê (Ras al-Ayn), comprising around 370 families from displacement camps, is set to depart on Thursday morning for their areas in the countryside of Serê Kaniyê, Tal Tamr, and Zirgan.

The Serê Kaniyê Displaced Persons Committee told ANHA agency that the families included in the convoy would leave the displacement camps on Thursday morning as part of ongoing convoys to facilitate the return of displaced people to their areas.

Displaced people in camps and shelters are calling for the return convoys to be expedited, as their suffering worsens due to shortages of basic necessities and heating supplies, amid falling temperatures and the approaching winter.

ANHA

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